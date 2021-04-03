Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $239.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba is benefiting from solid momentum across the Core Commerce segment driven by its growing China and International Commerce businesses. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.00.

BABA stock opened at $224.36 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $185.41 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $607.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.