Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Sells $10,848.00 in Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Jason Duncan sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $10,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Duncan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Jason Duncan sold 110 shares of Albireo Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $3,808.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. 68,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,321. The firm has a market cap of $678.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,727 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,477,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALBO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.