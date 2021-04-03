Albion Financial Group UT Invests $32,000 in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Evolus by 9.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.