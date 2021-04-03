AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.30.

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.41 on Thursday. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$2.78 and a twelve month high of C$7.82. The company has a market cap of C$518.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

