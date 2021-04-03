Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT Raised to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

AFMD stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

