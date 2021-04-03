Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $152.29 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.73.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

