Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of AEVA opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

