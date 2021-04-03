Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Update

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of AIH opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $173.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

