Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.0 days.

ANNSF stock opened at $157.70 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average is $159.46.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANNSF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC lowered Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.