Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $24.52

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $26.00. Aemetis shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 14,326 shares traded.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $708.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

