Advisor Partners LLC Sells 3,396 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE CUK opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter.

CUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.