Advisor Partners LLC Sells 269 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $251.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.19.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

