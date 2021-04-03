Advisor Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $188.07 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $188.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

