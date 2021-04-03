Advisor Partners LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WRK stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

