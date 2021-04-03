Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,852,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after buying an additional 453,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The AES by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after buying an additional 258,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 250,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of AES opened at $27.07 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

