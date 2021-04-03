Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,697,000 after acquiring an additional 202,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.