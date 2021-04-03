Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 20,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $223,919.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier purchased 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $301,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at $301,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 98,585 shares of company stock worth $1,083,544 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

