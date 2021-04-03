ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $24.41

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.41, but opened at $26.64. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 881 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 64,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.