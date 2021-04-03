Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 16,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,060,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677 over the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,717 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,210 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

