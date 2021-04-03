Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $181.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $133.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.71 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.41.

NYSE:AYI opened at $168.90 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $171.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

