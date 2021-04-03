Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,159 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of ATVI opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

