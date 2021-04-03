Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.78.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.63.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

