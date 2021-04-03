Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 4,060 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.62.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $216.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.77 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.76 and a 200-day moving average of $210.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

