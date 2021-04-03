Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 136,601 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 115.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,275 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,601 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,414,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 252,798 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

