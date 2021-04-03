Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after acquiring an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 79,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,913 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.17.

PAYC stock opened at $376.75 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 133.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.