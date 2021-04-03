Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,170,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,224,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.61.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $165.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.03 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.