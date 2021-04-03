Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,472 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA stock opened at $231.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $233.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.66.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.