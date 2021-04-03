Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $31,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $136,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 896,015 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after buying an additional 347,714 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 174,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 147,356 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $61.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.