Abulaba Price Down 25.6% Over Last Week (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Abulaba has a total market cap of $2,866.62 and $15.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Abulaba

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

