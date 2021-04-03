Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $3.51. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 237,374 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,538 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.35% of Abraxas Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

