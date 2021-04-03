ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAVMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered ABN AMRO Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

