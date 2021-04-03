Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402 ($18.32).

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

LON:ABC traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,410 ($18.42). The stock had a trading volume of 734,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,565.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,474.35. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,034 ($13.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,566.67.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

