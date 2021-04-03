AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $144.00 at SVB Leerink

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2022 earnings at $14.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.65.

ABBV opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after buying an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

