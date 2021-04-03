Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 329.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aalberts in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aalberts in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of AALBF stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

