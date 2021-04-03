A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

