$986.97 Million in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report $986.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $978.20 million to $995.00 million. The Timken reported sales of $923.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $87.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

