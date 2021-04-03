9,305 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. UGI Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $42.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

