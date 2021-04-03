9,265 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 37,055 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Worm Capital LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.77. 6,548,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,950. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,359 shares of company stock valued at $11,945,664 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

