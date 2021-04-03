922 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after buying an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,978,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,078,000.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

