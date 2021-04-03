8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of 8X8 from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.96.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,815.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,812 shares of company stock valued at $657,749 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.