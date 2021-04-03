888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut 888 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 888 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. 888 has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

