8,850 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

