8,753 Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Acquired by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDOG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6,876.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDOG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. 57,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,883. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52.

