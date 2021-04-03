7,604 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 19,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 173,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,141 shares of company stock worth $2,677,093. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

