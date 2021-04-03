74,240 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 74,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUBO. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $3,512,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUBO. Wedbush increased their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

