7,208 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. CVS Health accounts for about 0.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,109.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.30. 6,965,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,124,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

