$7.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce $7.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.44 billion. Nucor posted sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $28.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $31.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.78 billion to $28.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Nucor stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.88. 4,185,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,474. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. Nucor has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Nucor by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,818,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 127,241 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

