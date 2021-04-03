$7.06 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to announce $7.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.13 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported sales of $3.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $29.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $29.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.87 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $30.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NREF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NREF traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 124,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

