$650.00 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report $650.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.60 million to $650.40 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $535.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,797,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,616,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $195.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $73.60 and a 1-year high of $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

