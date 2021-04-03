6,323 Shares in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHY. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,546,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,853,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.

