6,323 Shares in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHY. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,546,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,853,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.